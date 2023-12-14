Kettlewell has 'full confidence' in Kelly despite mistake against Saints

Stuart Kettlewell has given skipper Liam Kelly his "full confidence", despite the goalkeeper's mistake gifted St Johnstone the opener in their 1-1 draw at the weekend.

The Motherwell boss also praised Aston Oxborough though, and said his other goalkeeping option is pushing Kelly for a place in the team "every day".

“People want to latch on to the negatives,” Kettlewell said. “Does Liam believe he could have done better for the goal against St Johnstone and a goal against Ross County? Absolutely he would.

“But if you cast your mind back a couple of weeks, he was man of the match and celebrated at Celtic Park.

“I have full confidence and full belief in Liam Kelly. There’s a reason why he is an international goalkeeper, there’s a reason why he has had some real good spells at this football club and why he is the captain.

“It’s always highlighted for goalkeepers when people are down we love to kick them. I believe in him 100 per cent.”

“But that’s not to detract from the fact that I believe we also have a good number two goalkeeper in Aston.

“The one thing Aston doesn’t have is match experience. He had some game time in the Viaplay Cup, but he has been limited outwith that.

“But we see every day he is pushing Liam and that he is in a position where we believe he could play in a Premiership game.

“In terms of selection I am quite clearly not going to say anything about that, but I believe we have two really good goalkeepers and we will work towards making the correct decision come Saturday.”