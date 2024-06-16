Kettlewell expects signing announcements

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell told BBC Scotland's Sportsound he hopes the club can announce some more signings in the next week.

The club have already brought in defenders Johnny Koutroumbis and Kofi Balmer, as well as Wales under-21 midfielder Tom Sparrow.

"I've been working away since January trying to sign Johnny," Kettlewell said. "He'll bring real quality, and really good athleticism.

"You'll see young Tom Sparrow come in as a midfielder. Kofi Balmer has come in as another face in the backline who was subject to a transfer fee for Crystal Palace a few years ago and has had decent loan experience.

"Re-signings can be as important as anything else. Paul McGinn has been one of the most consistent performers.

"Guys like Sam Nicholson and Stephen O'Donnell will be really important to me moving forward.

"I'm glad we've got that business done early. I'm hopeful over the next week there will be another couple of announcements for the Motherwell fans to look forward to."