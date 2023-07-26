Kettle Moraine grad David Braun faces a daunting challenge with Northwestern football

David Braun helped North Dakota State win two national titles as defensive coordinator before landing at Northwestern, where he was quickly promoted to interim head coach.

INDIANAPOLIS – David Braun walked away from a secure job – defensive coordinator at FCS power North Dakota State – for a chance to coach in the Big Ten.

The graduate of Kettle Moraine High School, who helped North Dakota State win national titles in 2019 and 2021, was offered the job as Northwestern’s defensive coordinator last January.

"When Coach Fitz offered our family the opportunity to come to Northwestern and I started work on Jan. 16, my wife and I had to pinch ourselves," Braun said Wednesday on Day 1 of the Big Ten preseason football meetings. "An opportunity to coordinate in the Big Ten, to work for a man like Coach Fitz, to be close to my family in Wisconsin … and the opportunity to mentor young men that value what Northwestern stands for – a world class education, competing on the biggest stage in college football....

“I dreamt of playing in the Big Ten. That never became a reality. But the opportunity to coach in the Big Ten and coach and mentor these young men is something that I don’t take lightly.”

Just six months after he took the job as defensive coordinator, Braun was named interim head coach to replace Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired in the wake of hazing allegations.

“I never could have imagined, nor did I desire to become a head coach under these types of circumstances,” Braun said. “That said, I am honored to lead this group.”

Braun’s challenge in 2023 is daunting. He must rally a group of players who need leadership and direction and have become accustomed to losing in recent seasons, with the Wildcats having gone 2-16 in the league and 4-20 overall in the last two seasons.

Here are some highlights from Braun’s comments Wednesday.

David Braun grew up a fan of Big Ten football

Braun was born near Chicago, but his family moved to Wisconsin when he was in grade school. He played football at Kettle Moraine and then played on the defensive line at Winona State (2004-2007). He began his coaching career in 2008 as a graduate assistant at Winona State and bounced around a bit before landing at North Dakota State in 2019.

The Bison won national titles in 2019 and ’21 with Braun running the defense. His résumé made him attractive to Fitzgerald, who was looking to upgrade a unit that had fallen off since Mike Hankwitz retired after the 2020 season.

Braun: “My childhood was filed with Big Ten football. Watching Northwestern games with dad, many Saturdays in Camp Randall rooting on the Badgers, it was part of my life.

“We won’t acknowledge who my dad roots for. We’ve had a very clear understanding that he will be rooting for the Cats.

“There was a great deal of appreciation built up for what Big Ten football is, the ultimate student-athlete experience, top notch academics and high-end football on Saturdays.”

How have the hazing allegations and the firing of Fitzgerald affected the players and assistants?

Braun: “They have responded in this time with exceptional work ethic, resolve and perseverance through an incredibly difficult time.

“In all my one-on-one meetings, the time with our players during workouts, it has been absolutely inspiring. It is an honor to be here representing Northwestern University, our football program, and most importantly, our players back in Evanston.…

“I have found a team that has come together, that truly loves one another and has an incredible resolve to attack the 2023 season and write their own story about overcoming adversity.

“Let me clear. This football team will be ready to go.”

Life in the Braun household is a bit hectic these days

Braun and his wife have two sons, Lucas, who is 8, and Andrew, who is 6. Kristin Braun is pregnant.

Braun: "My wife is due with our third, a little girl, any day now. So a lot of things going on at the Braun house right now. But they have been an absolute rock over the course of the last couple weeks and certainly want to acknowledge everything that she has going on at home."

Braun recalls one stunning Northwestern victory over UW

Led by tailback Ron Dayne, the Badgers held a three-point lead over the visiting Wildcats in the final minute of the teams’ 1996 meeting.

Dayne fumbled on second and 2, however. Northwestern recovered at the UW 41 with 49 seconds left and the stage was set for a memorable finish.

Quarterback Steve Schnur scrambled 21 yards to the UW 20 and on the next play hit wide receiver D’Wayne Bates for a touchdown to help the Wildcats prevail, 34-30.

Braun: “I’m sitting in the stands with a childhood friend, watching Northwestern take on Wisconsin. In improbable circumstances, Ron Dayne fumbles with a minute left. A few plays later to (see) Steve Schnur connect with D’Wayne Bates on a double move for one of the more improbable wins in Northwestern history.

“Again, this opportunity is a dream come true.”

