Kettering students team up for pitch at Dayton Dragons game tonight with invented device

May 17—Two Kettering Prass Elementary School students are scheduled to be in the spotlight for the ceremonial first pitch at the Dayton Dragons game tonight using a device one invented for the other.

Third-grader Lola's creation helps schoolmate Neil, who suffers from Cerebral Palsy and experiences limited physical movement, throw a ball by activating a head switch, Kettering schools and Dragons officials said.

Usually confined to a wheelchair, Neil "is quite the active kid. He loves sports, especially baseball, the color green, dogs, and just wants to be able to throw a ball but can only move his arms very slightly," according to Kettering gifted intervention specialist Casey McBride.

With others helping, Lola designed a device that connects to Neil's adaptive equipment as a project for the school's the Invention Convention, McBride said in an email.

McBride's email made its way to Luke Campbell, Dayton Dragons manager of corporate partnerships, a school district official said.

Campbell told McBride he "was truly taken aback by the creativity, ingenuity, and empathy displayed by your students."

The ceremonial first pitch is set to happen between 6:30-6:55 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark before Dayton hosts Great Lakes, according to the Dragons.