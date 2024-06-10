De Ketelaere transfer clause deadline nears amid possible Milan return

Milan are unwilling to lower Charles De Ketelaere’s transfer fee, and Atalanta can activate a clause to sign the Belgian permanently until June 14. However, if it expires, CDK will ‘virtually’ return to San Siro, reports Sky Sport Italia.

De Ketelaere impressed in his first season on loan at Atalanta and the Bergamo-based club announced in April that they’d make his move permanent in the summer.

However, several sources claim La Dea are in talks to lower the striker’s transfer fee and pay less than €22m, which was the sum agreed with Milan a year ago.

Atalanta’s clause to sign the Belgian striker permanently officially expires on May 14, so this coming Friday.

GENOA, ITALY – FEBRUARY 11: Charles De Ketelaere of Atalanta reacts during the Serie A TIM match between Genoa CFC and Atalanta BC – Serie A TIM at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on February 11, 2024 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

According to Sky Sport Italia, Atalanta not only want a little discount but are also pushing to renegotiate the payment formula partially.

Milan are unwilling to make any change to the original deal, so if Atalanta don’t use their option to buy before the deadline, CDK will return to Milan.

Even in this circumstance, Atalanta would continue to talk with the Rossoneri. De Ketelaere reached double figures for goals and assists in Bergamo under Gian Piero Gasperini and said multiple times that he wants to remain at the Gewiss Stadium.

However, if Atalanta don’t make De Ketelaere’s move permanent before June 14, the Belgian will ‘virtually’ return to Milan, waiting for further talks between the two clubs.