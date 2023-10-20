Ketel Marte hits walk-off single as Diamondbacks take Game 3 from Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

And just like that, the Diamondbacks are right back in the NLCS.

Ketel Marte hit a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning to give Arizona a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the NLCS on Thursday.

WALK US OFF KETEL!!! pic.twitter.com/kEwDXVGXpO — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 19, 2023

The D-backs' dramatic victory at Chase Field in Phoenix cut the Phillies' series lead to 2-1.

With the game locked at 1-1 entering the bottom of the ninth, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drew a leadoff walk against reliever Craig Kimbrel. After stealing second, Gurriel moved to third on a single from Pavin Smith.

Gurriel attempted to score the winning run when Emmanuel Rivera hit a grounder to shortstop Trea Turner in the subsequent at-bat, but he was thrown out at home.

TREA TURNER GETS GURRIEL AT THE PLATE.



OMG pic.twitter.com/qfmyUIixj9 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 19, 2023

Arizona refused to be denied, though, as Geraldo Perdomo worked a one-out walk to load the bases. Then, on an 0-1 count, Marte delivered the first walk-off of the 2023 MLB playoffs with a line drive to center field.

After putting up a combined 15 runs over the first two games of the series, the Phillies' offense was held down by Arizona's pitching staff in Game 3. Rookie starter Brandon Pfaadt impressed over 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine, while Arizona's bullpen combined to give up just one run on one hit and three walks.

The Phillies broke a scoreless deadlock in the seventh inning, but it wasn't on a ball put in play. With two outs and Bryce Harper on third, reliever Ryan Thompson threw a wild pitch that allowed Harper to come home.

BRYCE HARPER SCORES ON A WILD PITCH TO GRAB THE LEAD IN THE 7TH pic.twitter.com/XZxFu2rW2R — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 19, 2023

But Philadelphia wouldn't hold its 1-0 lead for long, with Gurriel hitting a game-tying RBI double off reliever Orion Kerkering in the bottom of the frame.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ties the game in the 7th inning with an RBI double down the line!



📺 Béisbol de Postemporada en MLB Network | @LosDbacks pic.twitter.com/9fnAKlSnqg — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 19, 2023

The Diamondbacks and Phillies will be back at Chase Field on Friday for Game 4, with first pitch set for 8:07 p.m. ET.