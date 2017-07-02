Kester admits pressure on Enyimba, confident he won't be missed vs. Akwa United

The towering defensive midfielder, who will miss the derby in Uyo, admitted that the People's Elephant have required standards must live up to

Kelly Kester admits to Enyimba being under pressure to 'perform and keep up to standard' as they eye continuity in their upsurge in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

After enduring a below-par outing in the first round of the ongoing topflight campaign, an away win against Remo Stars immediately after the restart of the league kick-started an upturn in the performance of Gbenga Ogunbote's men.

And they have since garnered four wins, a draw and two losses from seven games which have propelled them to third place, a spot higher than rivals and Sunday's opponent, Akwa United.

The midfielder says they are constantly under pressure to keep up with their impressive performance with the aim to lift the top gong still intact.

"We started the second round with a target and that was to win the league and by the grace of God we are still on course and yes, there's a little bit of pressure but, it is the pressure to perform and to keep up the standard we've set in the second round. Because we didn't really start the season very well but started the second round on a high and hopefully we can continue," Kester told Goal.

"So the pressure on us is to keep performing well."

Enyimba face fourth-placed Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium without the services of Kester - serving the second of a three-match suspension for a straight red card against Abia Warriors.

The former Sharks man believes they are going to Uyo to continue their dominance while banking on the arrays of midfield talents in their ranks to challenge the Promise Keepers.

"I think it is going to be a very difficult game for both teams because both teams are really doing well at the moment but hopefully we come out with a positive result," he said

"For the past two seasons, they have not defeated. Last two seasons, I remember Enyimba drew them in Uyo and last year, we defeated in Uyo. So, I think we will be able to come out with something reasonable; at least a draw.

"Our team actually boast of one of the best set of midfield in the league.

"We have Dare Ojo, Lordson Ichull - joined in the midseason break - we have 'Moskito' [Ikechukwu Ibenegbu]. We have so many good midfielders in our team. So I don’t think it's going to be difficult for us.

"If you compare them one to one, I think our team is better," he concluded.