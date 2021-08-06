Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Zymergen Inc. – ZY

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·4 min read

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) (“Zymergen”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Zymergen’s April 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO may, no later than October 4, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/zymergen-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=zymergen

Zymergen uses a process it calls “biofacturing” to create products that purportedly combine the design and manufacturing efficiency of biological processes with technology’s ability to rapidly iterate and control diverse functions. Its first product is called Hyaline, an optical film designed for electronic companies to use for display touch sensors, which will purportedly enable customers to make foldable touchscreens and high density flexible printed circuits. Hyaline was launched in December 2020 but has not generated revenue because it is still in its qualification process with customers.

On April 23, 2021, Zymergen filed its prospectus on a Form 424B4, which forms part of the Registration Statement. In the IPO, Zymergen sold approximately 18,549,500 shares of common stock at a price of $31.00 per share. The proceeds from the IPO were purportedly to be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the continued investment in commercializing its existing products, launching products in its pipeline, and furthering the development of its biofacturing platform and technology. The Registration Statement touted Hyaline, and predicted that Hyaline will begin generating revenue in the second half of 2021 and presented a purported $1.2 trillion total market opportunity.

The truth emerged on August 3, 2021. After the market closed, Zymergen issued a business update stating that it “recently became aware of issues with its commercial product pipeline that will impact the [c]ompany’s delivery timeline and revenue projections.” Specifically, “several key target customers encountered technical issues in implementing Hyaline into their manufacturing processes,” and Zymergen also found that its total addressable market appears to be smaller than previously expected. As a result, Zymergen “no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022.” Zymergen also announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Josh Hoffman, was stepping down, effective immediately.

Following this news, Zymergen’s stock price fell $26.58 per share, or 76%, to close at $8.25 per share on August 4, 2021. At the time the complaint was filed, Zymergen’s stock was trading as low as $8.25 per share, a nearly 73% decline from the $31 per share IPO price.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers’ processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, Zymergen overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Zymergen’s product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Zymergen’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Zymergen investors may, no later than October 4, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Recommended Stories

  • WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Announces Second Quarter Results and Updates 2021 Outlook

    Leasing Operations Accelerate Across All Segments, Successful ERP Cutover Completed, Over $216 Million Returned to Shareholders Year-To-Date, Investor Day Announced In NovemberPHOENIX, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible work space and portable storage solutions, today announced second quarter 2021 results and provided an update on operations, the c

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy Or Sell After Earnings Meet Second-Quarter Forecasts?

    Is Merck stock a buy or a sell after the company met second-quarter earnings forecasts, though sales beat expectations?

  • Jeff Bezos loses spot as richest man in the world

    Billionaires’ fortunes soared during the pandemic

  • This Fund Manager Told Investors He Was Acquiring De Rosa Bikes. Now, He Faces Criminal Charges

    Sam Mancini of Outdoor Capital Partners was arrested and charged with securities fraud. Here’s what we know.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow jump to all-time highs after blowout July jobs report

    Stocks were mixed Friday on the heels of a key labor market report, which reflected a stronger than expected rebound in employment last month and a marked drop in the jobless rate.

  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) Spooks the Market Even After Raising the Guidance

    General Motors Company(NYSE:GM)hit the 4-month low after the company posted a small positive surprise but warned about the outlook for the rest of the year. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of.With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • NC court repeals $2 million adultery verdict because doctor did not know he was on trial

    A jury in 2019 docked Mooresville oral surgeon Matthew Johnson $2.3 million for having an affair with a married nurse.

  • Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit filed against her by her mother

    Sofia Urbieta Laine sued Vanessa Bryant, alleging she was due back pay as a nanny and that Kobe Bryant had promised to support her financially.

  • Teachers union files suit against mother who repeatedly requested information about curriculum

    A teachers union filed suit against a Rhode Island mother in an effort to block compliance with her repeated public information requests about whether the school teaches critical race theory and anti-racism.

  • Lionsgate Records Quarterly Loss of $45.4 Million, Starz Global Streaming Subscriptions Hit 16.7 Million

    Lionsgate’s investment in streaming paid off during its most recent financial quarter, as its Starz platform topped 16.7 million global subscribers. But it wasn’t all good news at the media company, which reported a net loss of $45.4 million and a loss of 20 cents per share. That compared unfavorably to a profit of $51.1 […]

  • New EV battery designs unlikely to dampen metals demand, miners say

    Lithium ion batteries are expected to remain the dominant battery chemistry as the industry burgeons, especially in transportation. "I don't think sodium ion batteries will ease the demand for lithium," said Paul Graves, chief executive of lithium producer Livent Corp, which has deals to supply Tesla Inc, BMW and other automakers. Some Western automakers are working to cut reliance on magnets made from rare earth metals as well, though that is because China is their largest producer.

  • Robinhood gains 8%, closing out wild trading week

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares opened 14% higher on Friday after a wild week for the stock.

  • Canadian dollar extends weekly decline after jobs miss

    The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showing U.S. job growth rose solidly in July bolstered the greenback, while a domestic employment report undershot expectations. Canada added 94,000 jobs in July, far fewer than expected, though most of the gains were in full-time work, and the unemployment rate continued to tick down as the economy reopened. The greenback rallied against a basket of major currencies as the U.S. jobs data suggested the economy maintained its strong momentum at the start of the second half of the year.

  • Don’t want a Covid vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance

    Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts, or a free joint haven’t done the trick. Get a Covid shot to protect your wallet. Getting hospitalized with Covid in the US typically generates huge bills.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • How To Save When You Live Paycheck to Paycheck

    Day 8: GOBankingRates wants to help you Live Richer. For a month, we'll be sharing daily tips for how you can do just that, with advice on budgeting, saving, investing, making the most of your career...

  • Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Fortinet a Decade Ago

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • 13 Ways To Invest That Don’t Involve the Stock Market

    Prefer to grow your money outside the stock market? Check out alternative investment options to put your money to work for you without buying stocks.

  • Nelson Peltz to step down from P&G board

    The consumer goods giant appointed the founder of Trian Fund Management to its board in 2018, following a bitter months-long proxy fight - the biggest ever involving a U.S. company at the time. Trian has sold some of its stake in P&G since 2017. "P&G has created tremendous value for all stakeholders since 2017," Peltz said in a statement on Thursday.