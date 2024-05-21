Kessinger's no-no sets up Frankton vs. Lapel sectional semifinal

May 20—LAPEL — With a Tuesday sectional semifinal showdown against its most heated of rivals, Frankton wanted to take care of business in Monday's first round while exorcising any postseason nerves that could possibly affect its younger players.

It turns out, there were very few nerves to be concerned with.

Sophomore Grace Kessinger struck out 11 batters over five innings of no-hit pitching in her varsity postseason debut, and the Eagles opened the game with a 10-run inning on their way to a 19-0 rout of outmanned Winchester on Monday evening.

The eighth straight loss by Winchester (10-15) sets up a third meeting of the season between Frankton (19-5) and Class 2A sixth-ranked Lapel (19-5).

The Eagles have won five in a row and nine of their last 10.

Frankton defeated Lapel 8-7 on March 26 before the Bulldogs rebounded for a 3-0 victory in the first round of the Madison County Tournament on April 9. The two will meet in the 2024 rubber match with much more on the line.

"We are a lot different. Both teams are," Frankton coach Jeremy Parker said. "I think they're playing really well, and I think we're playing a lot better, so I think it's going to be a really good game. If you're not ready for tomorrow's game, you need to check your heart rate."

A pair of early walks aside, Kessinger was in complete control throughout.

She walked the leadoff batter in each of the first two innings, and a third runner reached on an error in the fourth inning. But none of the runners reached second base, and Kessinger's 11 strikeouts — including the last five batters she faced — more than made up for a couple missed spots.

"It feels really good. I'm excited to keep going, and it was a good start-off game," Kessinger said. "There was a little bit of nerves early, but not really. I warmed up really well. It just took me a minute to get into my routine."

Only one batter — Delaney Byrd — hit the ball out of the infield against Kessinger, and that was a lazy fly to left field.

"Her pitches were working well, and I'll leave it at that," Parker said. "She did what she needed to do."

And she got all the run support she needed in the very first inning as the Eagles sent 13 batters to the plate against three Winchester pitchers.

With one out, Jersey Marsh tripled to the fence in right field and senior Jilly Hilderbrand followed with a two-run homer to left field for the quick lead, setting an early tone for the offense.

"Normally, I look at the flag first to see where it's going to," Hilderbrand said. "When I saw where it was pointed, I said 'Oh, someone is going yard today.' I didn't think it was going to be me going yard. That was pretty awesome."

One out later and with the wind still blowing out, freshman shortstop Avalee Stanley banged a 2-0 offering off the scoreboard in left-center for a 3-0 lead.

While the long ball waned, the inning was just getting started as nine straight Eagles reached after two outs.

Aubree Engelking followed with a single, and Paige Parker singled one run home. After a walk to Gracie Smith, Kinley LaPierre doubled in a run before Claire Duncan singled in another as the lineup turned over. Marsh and Aly Smith followed with two-run singles for a 10-0 Frankton lead.

Gracie Smith drove in one during a comparatively quiet one-run second inning before the Eagles erupted for seven more runs in the third.

LaPierre and Aly Smith drove in two more runs each, and Lowyn Coffey came off the bench to drive in another.

Fellow reserve Cassidy Ward drove in the final run in the fourth with an infield grounder, capping off a full team effort to open sectional play.

"It was nice to get some people some sectional experience," Coach Parker said. "We lose five seniors, and we've got some people who need to step up next year and be ready to go."

While junior Paige Parker figures to get the ball for the Eagles on Tuesday, Kessinger said she still has plenty in the tank if called upon to pitch again.

"I'm so excited. I'm ready to go," she said.

Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.