Kessel's 300th goal leads Penguins past Jets in OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Phil Kessel had just one thought on his mind as he raced in on an overtime breakaway against Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

''Hopefully, I score,'' the Pittsburgh star said with a laugh after scoring his 300th career goal at 1:07 of overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 2-1 victory over the Jets on Thursday night.

Kessel, who also scored the overtime winner against Edmonton on Tuesday, became the 18th American-born player to reach the milestone and the second active behind Minnesota's Zach Parise.

''I've played a decent amount of games in this league,'' said Kessel, who played in his 843rd NHL game. ''It's nice to get 300 goals and I'm just happy to help my team win.''

Kessel stripped Patrik Laine of the puck at his own blue line and went the other way on a breakaway. Kessel, with nine points in his last seven games, snapped a wrist shot between Hellebuyck's pads for the winner.

''What's impressive about the goal tonight is that he was at a dead stop when he picked that pass off and he created separation from a dead stop,'' Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. ''It was enough separation for him to be able to get a really good shot off.''

Conor Sheary scored his fifth for the Penguins, who won for the fifth time in six games. Pittsburgh has won seven of nine since losing the first two games of the season.

Pittsburgh also won its 17th straight home game against the Jets dating back to March 24, 2007. Overall, Pittsburgh won 17 of the last 20 meetings against the Jets, who last won in Pittsburgh, Dec. 27, 2006, when they were the Atlanta Thrashers.

Matt Murray won his seventh straight since allowing 11 goals on 65 shots in his first two appearances. Murray, who stopped 30 shots, helped Pittsburgh earn points in all eight starts this season.