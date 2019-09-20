Keselowski tops Harvick for Richmond Cup pole

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Harvick had just laid down a lap which looked good enough to earn his third consecutive pole at the short track when Keselowski followed up with an average lap speed of 127.185 mph to claim the top spot for the Federated Auto Parts 400.

Harvick ended up second (126.559 mph) and Chase Elliott was third (126.174 mph). Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top-five.

of his NASCAR Cup Series career and second at Richmond. In his only previous start from the pole at Richmond in 2014, he also won the race.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

“It was really good. I didn’t really know what to expect since we didn’t do a qualifying run in practice, but we have had some phenomenal short-run speed here the two or three years here,” Keselowski said. 

“We haven’t necessarily qualified all that well but when race comes in the short runs we can really make some steam and it showed that here in qualifying. I hope we have the long-run speed because I think there will be a lot of long runs in the race, but certainly qualifying up front, getting the first pit stall and all the things that go with it are certainly great for our team.

“Went all of last year and didn’t have a pole and this year we have three. I’m really proud of my team and happy for us.”

The rest of the top-10 starters are Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola, Martin Truex Jr. – who the spring Richmond race – Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson is the only non-playoff driver to qualify in the top-10.

1

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

21.229

 

127.185

2

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

21.334

0.105

126.559

3

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

21.399

0.170

126.174

4

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

21.411

0.182

126.103

5

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

21.417

0.188

126.068

6

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

21.442

0.213

125.921

7

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

21.509

0.280

125.529

8

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

21.526

0.297

125.430

9

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

21.563

0.334

125.214

10

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

21.569

0.340

125.180

11

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

21.585

0.356

125.087

12

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

21.598

0.369

125.012

13

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

21.605

0.376

124.971

14

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

21.609

0.380

124.948

15

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

21.612

0.383

124.931

16

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

21.617

0.388

124.902

17

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

21.631

0.402

124.821

18

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

21.640

0.411

124.769

19

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

21.655

0.426

124.683

20

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

21.660

0.431

124.654

21

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

21.699

0.470

124.430

22

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

21.702

0.473

124.412

23

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

21.737

0.508

124.212

24

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

21.747

0.518

124.155

25

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

21.808

0.579

123.808

26

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

21.865

0.636

123.485

27

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

21.873

0.644

123.440

28

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

21.896

0.667

123.310

29

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

21.910

0.681

123.231

30

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

21.960

0.731

122.951

31

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

22.061

0.832

122.388

32

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

22.124

0.895

122.039

33

52

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Ford

22.262

1.033

121.283

34

51

United States
United States

 Austin Theriault 

 

Chevrolet

22.329

1.10

120.919

35

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

22.350

1.121

120.805

36

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

22.455

1.226

120.240

37

53

United States
United States

 Spencer Boyd 

 

Chevrolet

22.584

1.355

119.554

38

27

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

 

Chevrolet

22.654

1.425

119.184

What to Read Next