Keselowski tops Harvick for Richmond Cup pole
Harvick had just laid down a lap which looked good enough to earn his third consecutive pole at the short track when Keselowski followed up with an average lap speed of 127.185 mph to claim the top spot for the Federated Auto Parts 400.
Harvick ended up second (126.559 mph) and Chase Elliott was third (126.174 mph). Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top-five.
of his NASCAR Cup Series career and second at Richmond. In his only previous start from the pole at Richmond in 2014, he also won the race.
“It was really good. I didn’t really know what to expect since we didn’t do a qualifying run in practice, but we have had some phenomenal short-run speed here the two or three years here,” Keselowski said.
“We haven’t necessarily qualified all that well but when race comes in the short runs we can really make some steam and it showed that here in qualifying. I hope we have the long-run speed because I think there will be a lot of long runs in the race, but certainly qualifying up front, getting the first pit stall and all the things that go with it are certainly great for our team.
“Went all of last year and didn’t have a pole and this year we have three. I’m really proud of my team and happy for us.”
The rest of the top-10 starters are Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola, Martin Truex Jr. – who the spring Richmond race – Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson.
Johnson is the only non-playoff driver to qualify in the top-10.
1
2
Ford
21.229
127.185
2
4
Ford
21.334
0.105
126.559
3
9
Chevrolet
21.399
0.170
126.174
4
18
Toyota
21.411
0.182
126.103
5
14
Ford
21.417
0.188
126.068
6
11
Toyota
21.442
0.213
125.921
7
10
Ford
21.509
0.280
125.529
8
19
Toyota
21.526
0.297
125.430
9
1
Chevrolet
21.563
0.334
125.214
10
48
Chevrolet
21.569
0.340
125.180
11
34
Ford
21.585
0.356
125.087
12
95
Toyota
21.598
0.369
125.012
13
42
Chevrolet
21.605
0.376
124.971
14
41
Ford
21.609
0.380
124.948
15
12
Ford
21.612
0.383
124.931
16
20
Toyota
21.617
0.388
124.902
17
3
Chevrolet
21.631
0.402
124.821
18
17
Ford
21.640
0.411
124.769
19
6
Ford
21.655
0.426
124.683
20
88
Chevrolet
21.660
0.431
124.654
21
47
Chevrolet
21.699
0.470
124.430
22
8
Chevrolet
21.702
0.473
124.412
23
37
Chevrolet
21.737
0.508
124.212
24
21
Ford
21.747
0.518
124.155
25
24
Chevrolet
21.808
0.579
123.808
26
36
Ford
21.865
0.636
123.485
27
38
Ford
21.873
0.644
123.440
28
22
Ford
21.896
0.667
123.310
29
32
Ford
21.910
0.681
123.231
30
43
Chevrolet
21.960
0.731
122.951
31
13
Chevrolet
22.061
0.832
122.388
32
15
Chevrolet
22.124
0.895
122.039
33
52
Ford
22.262
1.033
121.283
34
51
Chevrolet
22.329
1.10
120.919
35
77
Chevrolet
22.350
1.121
120.805
36
00
Chevrolet
22.455
1.226
120.240
37
53
Chevrolet
22.584
1.355
119.554
38
27
Chevrolet
22.654
1.425
119.184