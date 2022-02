Associated Press

Brad Keselowski took Jack Roush to victory lane for the first time since 2017 as their rebranded team showed its ready for the Daytona 500. Keselowski and Chris Buescher won the 150-mile qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday night to put them side-by-side starting from the second row in NASCAR's sold-out, season-opening spectacular. “We have good hot rods here,” Buescher said.