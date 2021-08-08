Keselowski spins from the lead at Watkins Glen
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Brad Keselowski spins early from the lead at Watkins Glen in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.
Brad Keselowski spins early from the lead at Watkins Glen in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.
Wrap-up of all three NASCAR Series races at Watkins Glen International. Larson wins Cup race, John Hunter Nemechek wins regular season Truck title. (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)
The Cup Series will run on Indy's road course for the first time, a year after the Xfinity Series first ran that course.
NASCAR.com's Backseat Drivers break down the regular-season points battle between Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin.
Marcus Ericsson ran into ran into the back of Sebastien Bourdais' car on the fifth lap and went airborne but was able to recover for the win.
Dennis Schroder's market in free agency has been quiet, which he did not expect after rejecting an extension from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Draymond Green offered some strong comments on Instagram.
Morhad Amdouni can be seen approaching a table of small water bottles on the side of the track and knocking a row over.
Dennis Schröder gambled on himself by turning down an $80 million extension from the Lakers, and it hasn't gone to plan.
Several drivers change positions in this week's top 10.
When it comes to fan abuse, Bryson DeChambeau is in a no-win situation. The best thing he can do is turn the results around.
As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]
You have to see this amazing video of three bear cubs on a golf course.
Kyle Larson continues to dominate our rankings, but the top three are shifting. Find out who else leads the series.
The documentary reveals details of the brawl that have never been told – from Ron Artest, Jermaine O'Neal and Stephen Jackson.
The Fighting Irish again are firmly in the preseason top 10, but they have to replace a star quarterback and fill other major holes on offense.
NASCAR officials penalized two Cup Series teams and two Xfinity Series teams Tuesday for lug-nut violations during last weekend’s events at Watkins Glen International. RELATED: Cup Series standings Each of the two Cup Series teams was found with one unsecured lug nut in Sunday’s post-race check after the Go Bowling at The Glen, resulting in […]
Adam Vinatieri caught up with old friends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning at Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, and the former Patriots kicker has a great picture to show for it.
Summer's greatest basketball tradition has returned, this time bringing Sixers fans to a furious agreement. By Adam Hermann
The defending national champion will open the 2021 season at No. 1 in one prominent college football poll. Who else made the cut?
Alabama is no surprise at No. 1. So what do other ranked teams need to do to achieve a successful season after a tumultuous transfer period?