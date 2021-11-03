Keselowski says goodbye, thank you to Penske in touching video

Brad Keselowski will run his final Team Penske race in the No. 2 Ford in Sunday‘s season finale at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App/Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Ahead of that start, Keselowski posted a video to social media looking back at his time with Penske and what he viewed as the key milestones of his tenure. You can watch the video below.

I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of something that makes saying goodbye so hard. I will forever be thankful for what we were able to accomplish together these last 12 years. It‘s been an incredible ride, @Team_Penske. pic.twitter.com/SgsQ294TXR — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) November 3, 2021

His playoff run came to an end following the Round of 8 race at Martinsville Speedway, where despite finishing third in the race, he was eliminated from the postseason. Keselowski spent 12 full-time seasons with Penske that saw him total 34 Cup wins (heading into Sunday‘s season finale) and a 2012 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Keselowski is moving to Roush Fenway Racing in 2022 where he will drive the No. 6 Ford and serve in a driver-owner role with the longtime organization of owner Jack Roush. He is already building his new team with the announcement of Matt McCall as the team‘s crew chief being made on Tuesday.