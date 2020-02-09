Keselowski frustrated after 'dumb blocks' lead to early Clash exit

Sunday’s Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway was a quiet affair … until it wasn’t.

Following a tame first 65 laps, reigning NASCAR Cup Series champ Kyle Busch attempted to make a move on leader and rival Joey Logano. A block from Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford and subsequent contact triggered a large, multi-car wreck that ended the race for several of the sport’s highest-profile drivers.

Logano’s teammate, 2012 champ Brad Keselowski, chief among them. He did not hold back in his comments after being checked and released from the infield care center.

“Just got wrecked for no reason,” Keselowski told reporters. ” … just dumb moves being thrown out there. Guys that don’t know what they’re doing, so they throw crazy-ass blocks.

“It’s just ridiculous. We shouldn’t be wrecking all these cars. I’m not Tony Stewart. I’m not as smart as he is and he could say it a lot better than I could, but this is just dumb.”

It’s the continuation of an already frustrating Speedweeks for Keselowski, who Saturday hit a fence post in the garage. The No. 2 crew had to work extra this weekend to get his No. 2 Ford ready for qualifying on Sunday afternoon.

“Apparently we all suck at this because there’s only three cars running right now,” Logano said after finally exiting the race later in the afternoon. ” … I’m sure (Brad’s) alright. We get along fine.”

