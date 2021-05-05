Keselowski earns pole position for Sunday's Cup Series throwback race at Darlington

Staff Report
·3 min read
Keselowski earns pole position for Sunday's Cup Series throwback race at Darlington
Brad Keselowski has claimed the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 (3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Darlington Raceway.

Keselowski will start his No. 2 Team Penske Ford from the pole position for the second week in a row. He finished third last weekend at Kansas Speedway and won the race before that at Talladega Superspeedway.

RELATED: Darlington weekend schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings

John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota is on the pole for Friday’s LiftKits4Less.com 200 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet is on the pole for Saturday’s Steakhouse Elite 200 (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

2

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

3

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

4

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

6

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

7

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

8

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

9

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

10

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

11

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

12

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

13

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

14

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

15

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing Team

16

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

17

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

18

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

19

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

20

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

21

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

22

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

23

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

24

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

25

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

26

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

27

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

28

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

29

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

30

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

31

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

32

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

33

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

34

JJ Yeley

53

Rick Ware Racing

35

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

36

James Davison

15

Rick Ware Racing

37

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500, and rain canceled the qualifying races for Bristol Motor Speedway‘s dirt-track race. The next Cup Series event with qualifying scheduled is the May 23 debut at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas.

