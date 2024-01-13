Kerwin Walton's cool demeanor, dedication to defense vital to Texas Tech basketball success

Everyone who knows Kerwin Walton points out his cool, quiet demeanor. He's the kind of guy who can sit back in his chair with his arms crossed, but still be open and available.

Walton's calm disposition has served him well, and why he didn't sweat it when Texas Tech basketball coach Grant McCasland got mad at him in the team's first game of the season.

Late in the second half against Texas A&M-Commerce, Walton missed a box out on a missed shot. Commerce got the offensive board and scored. McCasland promptly called a timeout, stomped his foot, pointed at Walton and sent him to the bench.

None of that was shocking to the 6-foot-5 wing. Walton missed the assignment. Coaches are supposed to react to miscues.

"He's been like that since the summer," Walton said of McCasland. "I already know Grant. I already know what to expect from him when we don't do our job. ... Every coach kind of has that intensity, especially as good coaches, always got intensity and high expectations with a player."

McCasland hasn't had to do a lot of stomping at Walton as of late. Ever since the Battle 4 Atlantis, where Walton helped orchestrate an 18-point swing in about six minutes of game action against Northern Iowa, he has been a staple in the Red Raider lineup.

The team has yet to lose with Walton in the starting lineup. His presence on the floor has spread defenses out with his natural offensive skill, and his dedication to defensive improvements have made him an important piece to Texas Tech's puzzle.

"All four years of college," Walton said, "I've just been thinking about whether I play or not, how many minutes I get, I've just got to make sure I'm ready to play and I'll keep getting better every single day. That's just kind of the mindset I had going into it, taking up the starting role and all that. That's kind of paid off for me."

Texas Tech's Kerwin Walton prepares to shoot against Oklahoma State during their Big 12 basketball game, Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in United Supermarkets Arena.

Unique start to career

Walton didn't even take up basketball until the sixth grade. Before that, he was happy focusing on school and being a kid. Around middle school, after his dad showed him how NBA players made a living playing a game, Walton went for it.

Colleges soon came calling as Walton carved out a career at Minnesota powerhouse Hopkins High School in the Minneapolis area. As fun as it was, making his college decision was a bit trickier. He didn't announce his choice until May of his senior year, months after other four- and five-star players had locked in.

"Once you get to decide," Walton said, "That's when you feel like you're making the biggest decision in your life. It's exciting but stressful at the same time. It's like a new chapter in your life, but you want it to be the right one."

Walton chose the University of North Carolina over the hometown Minnesota Gophers, with Arizona being another option. His first year at UNC — where he started 20 games, averaged 8.2 points and shot 42% from 3-point range — also happened to be the last for coach Roy Williams, who retired at the end of the 2020-21 season.

As Williams departed, Walton saw his starting spot go with him. The Tar Heels made a surprise run to the 2022 Final Four, where they retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, and fell to Kansas in the national championship game.

Not one to focus on the negative, Walton looks at his final year in Chapel Hill fondly.

"Just being in that environment was unreal," Walton said. "Seeing 70,000 fans in one spot. Half is just a sea of Carolina and the other half is Kansas fans. Every little thing that happens in the game, the crowd erupts. It's a beautiful sight, honestly."

Vanderbilt forward Carter Lang, left, has his shot blocked by Texas Tech guard Kerwin Walton (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Found footing

Walton's transfer to Texas Tech wasn't a smooth one. It took a while for him to get into a rhythm from 3 and his minutes were sporadic. He didn't even see the floor for the team's final three games.

Adding to it, he was about to get his fourth coach of his collegiate career.

"Before the season started," Walton said, "I talked to Grant, and I liked the things he said. I liked the way he approached the game. The first thing he was telling me about was winning, so we already clicked right there. For me, that's all I needed to hear, especially since he told me I also had an opportunity."

Those opportunities came more as Walton dedicated himself to the defensive end of the floor. Walton said it was a 50-50 split of just staying locked in on his assignment and making sure his feet and body were in the right place. His extended minutes coincided with the team's perfect month of December and early success in Big 12 play.

Through Texas Tech's first 15 games, Walton had already scored more points and grabbed more rebounds than last season, and he's on track to surpassing every other career mark on both ends of the floor.

As he's putting his focus on defense, Walton is staying within Tech's offensive system, knowing his scoring opportunities can, and will, come.

"I don't normally force anything," Walton said. "I just of just know where to go, try to read what's happening. Just try to make sure I'm always looking at the rim when I catch it and just make sure I'm aggressive in any situation."

Though he doesn't have the attempts to qualify, Walton would be the nation's leading 3-point shooter (53.7%) and, according to KenPom, has the highest offensive rating of any individual player (154.9) in the country.

Each of these have led to more playing time for Walton, and has helped Texas Tech rattle off eight-straight wins. Following Tuesday's game, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said he can see the Red Raiders are enjoying themselves on the floor.

Walton confirmed as much.

"If you're not having fun with the game," Walton said, "I mean, I don't know any team that's good and wins a lot of games and don't have fun with each other."

