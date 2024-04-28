Kerwin Vargas opens scoring but New York City FC rallies to defeat Charlotte FC

Alonso Martinez scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as New York City FC rallied to a 2-1 win against Charlotte FC on Saturday at Yankee Stadium to run its winning streak to three games.

Martinez entered the game as a substitute for Mounsef Bakrar in the 82nd minute. Martinez delivered his second goal of the season by flicking in a right-footed shot from the center of the box past Charlotte goalie Kristijan Kahlina after getting a pass from Santiago Rodriguez.

Besides making the soft pass to Martinez for the game-winner, Rodriguez also drew the free kick that enabled Keaton Parks to score the tying goal in the 42nd.

Rodriguez was awarded a free kick after being fouled by Nikola Petkovic. Parks finished off Julian Fernandez’s free kick by placing a header into the net when Kahlina did not move.

NYCFC (4-4-2, 14 points) extended its unbeaten streak to five games and improved to 4-1-2 in the past seven matches.

NYCFC rallied after allowing Charlotte’s Kerwin Vargas to score in the third minute.

Vargas opened the scoring by sending a right-footed shot from the center of the box over NYCFC goalie Matt Freese. Vargas nearly did not get possession but Petkovic’s long pass from the left side caromed off New York’s Thiago Martins and the 22-year-old had ample space to lift the ball into the left corner of the net.

Freese made three saves, including stops on Liel Abada and Petkovic within the first 30 minutes after NYCFC fell behind.

Kahlina stopped five shots as Charlotte (3-5-2, 11 points) lost its second straight and dropped to 0-4-1 on the road this season.