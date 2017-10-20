Kershaw jokes he 'might retire' if Dodgers win World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw joked he would retire if his team won the World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going back to the World Series for the first time since 1988 and Clayton Kershaw is ecstatic.

After the Dodgers closed out the Chicago Cubs in five games with an 11-1 victory to win the National League Championship Series, Kershaw made a shocking proclamation.

"If we win, I might retire, call it a career," the Dodgers ace told reporters at Wrigley Field.

Fear not, Dodgers fans, as the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner was only kidding.

Kershaw had been just 5-7 in 19 postseason starts prior to this year. Since Kershaw made his MLB debut in 2008, the Dodgers had been bounced from the play-offs six times. Four of those six postseason exits came with losses in the NLCS, including a 4-2 series loss to the Cubs last year.

The Dodgers got their vengeance Thursday as Kershaw struck out five in six innings to improve to 2-0 in three postseason starts this season.