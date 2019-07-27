Kershaw gets nod for Dodgers at Nationals

The Los Angeles Dodgers still cling to the best record in the majors, but a few cracks emerged in their foundation this week.

They'll try to smooth things over when they visit the Washington Nationals in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday afternoon.

The Dodgers won the series opener 4-2 on Friday night, but not before the usually dependable closer Kenley Jansen unraveled after recording the first two outs of the ninth inning.

Jansen gave up a single, hit Adam Eaton in the back and then walked back-to-back batters to force in a run. Jansen managed to strike out Howie Kendrick, benefiting from two called strikes that appeared out of the zone, and recorded his 25th save.

"The wheels came off, quite frankly," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He's a guy that, he's always had command, but (after hitting Eaton) he just really couldn't find it, so tonight wasn't a good night."

Roberts had Casey Sadler warming up in the bullpen when the game ended.

"Sadler was up, (No.) 1 because we've still got to find a way to win the game, and (No.) 2, he wasn't throwing strikes," Roberts said of Jansen. "He didn't have the command."

The Dodgers will gladly take the win after getting swept by the visiting Los Angeles Angels in a two-game interleague series on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They'll send three-time NL Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw to the mound on Saturday in search of their second straight victory.

Kershaw, who recorded his first major league win against Washington on July 27, 2008, will try to maintain his success against the Nationals. He's 11-3 in his career against Washington with a 2.18 ERA.

Kershaw (8-2, 2.84 ERA) is 1-0 in three starts this month with a 0.95 ERA. He's coming off six shutout innings in a 10-6 win last Saturday against the visiting Miami Marlins, but did not receive the decision.

He has allowed two earned runs in 19 innings overall this month, striking out 26 and walking four.

The Nationals plan to oppose Kershaw with Joe Ross.

Ross (0-2, 9.45 ERA) was primarily a starter in Washington the past four years, but moved to the bullpen this season.

After 17 relief appearances, he made his first start of the season on Sunday and went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in a 7-1 loss at the Atlanta Braves. Ross has made three appearances against the Dodgers in his career, including two starts. He's 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA in 12 innings.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is 3-for-3 off Ross with a home run.

The Nationals are facing even deeper issues with their bullpen.

On Friday night, it was right-handed reliever Kyle Barraclough who gave up a three-run homer to Justin Turner in the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie.

Barraclough was making his first appearance since giving up three runs, including a two-run homer, in one-third of an inning of relief of a 10-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 15.

He went on the 10-day injured list the following day with right radial nerve irritation and was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg on Friday.

"I think, at this point, it's a confidence issue," Washington manager Dave Martinez told reporters after Friday's loss.

