Kershaw fans nine

Associated Press

Veteran Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Rich Hill says the players' union “dropped the ball” when it came to this week’s announcement from Major League Baseball about grip-enhancing substances. MLB said pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games starting Monday for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs. “I think this falls on the PA, the players' association," the 41-year old Hill said before Wednesday’s game at the Chicago White Sox.