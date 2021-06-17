Kershaw fans nine
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Clayton Kershaw strikes out nine over six strong innings while allowing only two runs against the Phillies
Clayton Kershaw strikes out nine over six strong innings while allowing only two runs against the Phillies
He was the only person in the cove. Sort of.
The Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Wednesday night, thanks to a strong outing from ace Gerrit Cole and clutch hitting by Gary Sanchez.
Manny Ramirez and D'Angelo Ortiz, sons of Boston Red Sox legends Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz, showed that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
The NFL has suspended free agent tight end Chase Harrell for the entire 2021 regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The 49ers waived Harrell in April, and he has remained a free agent since. The league initially suspended Harrell in October. He missed six games for violating the policy on performance enhancing substances. Harrell [more]
Rory McIlroy, chairman of the US PGA Tour Players Advisory Council, said Wednesday he wants greens books "outlawed" from tour events and a ban reportedly could be voted on next week.
Jacob deGrom’s night against the Cubs on Wednesday got off to as good a start as anyone could have imagined. But after the third, deGrom walked down the tunnel with members of the training staff, and his night came to an end.
It's been nine months since Matthew Wolff nearly won the U.S. Open. A very long nine months on and off the course.
The stars of the tournament are making snap decisions as to which products they are happy being on show with them
Yankees starter Gerrit Cole threw 104 pitches over 8.0 IP in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays, but his spin rate was down more than usual and he discussed the MLB's crackdown on sticky substances.
Veteran Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Rich Hill says the players' union “dropped the ball” when it came to this week’s announcement from Major League Baseball about grip-enhancing substances. MLB said pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games starting Monday for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs. “I think this falls on the PA, the players' association," the 41-year old Hill said before Wednesday’s game at the Chicago White Sox.
The Philadelphia 76ers try to explain what went wrong against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 on Wednesday.
"I am excited to see where we take this program moving forward.”
Eureka Earth tweets aerial photos of bare fairways, changes to treelines and more at the host site of the Masters.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón voiced his displeasure with MLB’s new foreign substance ban and called out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.
Andy Behrens provides some updates regarding some of the top prospects in MLB, including Hunter Greene and Wander Franco.
After a gruesome knee injury nearly ended his career, Steven Souza Jr. is looking forward to proving he can still be an everyday player at the MLB level.
If you thought blowing a 26-point lead was mind-blowing, wait for these historic stats from tonight's monumental loss. By Reuben Frank
Christian Arroyo relished delivering the big hit Wednesday night. Arroyo slugged a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning to give Boston the lead and the surging Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8 on Wednesday night to move within one game of first place. Arroyo blew kisses and took a fancy step as he rounded third base.
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom exited Wednesday night's game against the Cubs after three perfect innings due to right shoulder soreness.
These stats sum up just how wild that Giants win really was.