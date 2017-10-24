Kershaw eyes own history in World Series opener

Los Angeles (AFP) - Clayton Kershaw is hoping to carve out his own piece of history as he attempts to inspire the Los Angeles Dodgers to a first World Series in 29 years as game one of the Major League Baseball showpiece gets under way here Tuesday.

Kershaw, arguably the greatest pitcher of his generation, will take to the mound to face the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium hoping to crown a decade of dominance with what would be his first World Series victory.

Generations of Los Angeles players have lived in the shadow of the 1988 Kirk Gibson-inspired team who were the last Dodgers to triumph in the World Series.

Kershaw, 29, said the current roster was anxious to end the decades-long wait for a seventh World Series crown.

"Yeah, 1988, we've heard that a lot," Kershaw told reporters on Monday. "I grew up a Dodger and got drafted by the Dodgers.

"I didn't know a ton of Dodger history at the time, but coming up it kind of gets ingrained in you, which is a good thing; it's not a lot of organizations that have the type of history that the Dodgers do.

"It has been a special thing, and I hope after this week is over, they can talk about 2017 a little more and 1988 a lot less."

Kershaw admitted, however, that while the team kept eyes on the present, he had been happy to seek guidance from a giant of the Dodgers' past.

- 'Special' Koufax -

He is regularly in touch with Sandy Koufax, who pitched in four victorious Dodgers' World Series teams between 1955 and 1965.

"Sandy is a special guy," Kershaw said. "Not many guys with his pedigree, as levelheaded, humble as Sandy is. He just wants to talk baseball.

"He just wants to help when you want to. He just wants to talk. It doesn't have to be about baseball. It's been a pretty incredible thing to be a part of."