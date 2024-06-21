Kerry's Kids annual triathlon returns to Goshen

GOSHEN — Youngersters are once again invited to join in on the fun at the Kerry’s Kids annual Kids’ and Teens’ Triathlon on Saturday, July 6, beginning at 8 a.m. in Shanklin Park.

Participants ages 5-18 are welcome to compete in this professionally chip-timed race. New this year, kids in the 13-18 age group can enter as a team of two to three participants.

While some of the contests are competitive in nature, the emphasis of the event is primarily on the accomplishment of finishing the race. Parents are invited to participate with their children during the run portion of the race to show their support and to be actively involved in their children’s steps toward healthy lifestyles.

The distances of each portion are based on the age of the participant, pre-teen or teen. Pre-teen racers will swim 25 meters (one length of Shanklin Pool), bike 1 mile and run ½ mile. Teens (ages 13–18) will swim for 75 meters (three lengths of Shanklin Pool), bike 1.5 miles and run 1.5 miles. Each participant completes all three portions of the race consecutively.

Registration is $30 per child, and team rates are $20 per child. Parents can register their children online or in person at the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department, 524 E. Jackson St. Registration is open through July 5.

Start times for each age group are below:

Ages 13-18 (individual and team relays): 8 a.m.

Ages 9-12: 8:30 a.m.

Ages 5-8: 9:30 a.m.

Packet pickup will be held on Wednesday, June 26, at the Park Office from noon to 6 p.m. The Parks Department will not be conducting bike and helmet inspections this year. It is the parent's responsibility to ensure their child’s equipment is safe for the event.

To register, visit goshenindiana.org/triathlons.