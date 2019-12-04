Kerryon Johnson returning to practice for Lions

The Lions are eliminated from the playoff race and guaranteed to finish with a record below .500, but that isn’t stopping them from bringing running back Kerryon Johnson back to the field.

Head coach Matt Patricia announced that Johnson is practicing with the Lions on Wednesday, which makes him eligible to return from injured reserve. He’s able to return to game action in Week 16.

Johnson went on injured reserve after hurting his knee in the team’s sixth game of the season. He ran 92 times for 308 yards and two touchdowns and caught nine passes for 126 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt.

It’s not guaranteed that the Lions will activate Johnson and play him in their final two games, but they see value in having him at least practice for the next few weeks of a lost season in Detroit.