Kerryon Johnson to miss time with knee injury

The Lions are going to be short-handed in the backfield for a bit.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Lions running back Kerryon Johnson is expected to miss some time because of a right knee injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

He suffered the injury in the first half, and didn’t return to the game. He missed the final six games of last year with a left knee injury.

Johnson’s their leading rusher, with 92 carries for 308 yards and two touchdowns, and in his absence, they’re going to be looking at all options. They have rookie Ty Johnson and veteran J.D. McKissic on hand, and just claimed Tra Carson off waivers from the Packers.