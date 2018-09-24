Kerryon Johnson is Lions' first 100-yard rusher since Reggie Bush in 2013

Kerryon Johnson became Detroit’s first 100-yard rusher Sunday since Reggie Bush eclipsed the mark on Thanksgiving in 2013. (Getty)

Kerryon Johnson broke the curse.

The Detroit rookie running back eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark against the New England Patriots, becoming the first Lions player achieve the feat in 70 games.

Kerryon Johnson breaks drought dating back to 2013

That’s a stat that dates back to Thanksgiving in 2013 when Reggie Bush ran for 100 yards against the Green Bay Packers.

Since then, 107 different running backs have combined for 428 100-yard rushing performances in that span.

Johnson passed the milestone late in the fourth quarter on a third-down run with the Lions milking the clock while holding a 23-10 lead.

Lions fall just short of dubious record

The 100-yard game saves the Lions from an ignominious place in the record books, by a hair. According to Football Perspective, the Washington Redskins of the 1960s have the longest streak in NFL history without a 100-yard rusher at 72 games.

Since Reggie Bush’s 2013 game, the Dallas Cowboys have logged 35 games with a hundred-yard rusher, while every team in the NFL has produced a 100-yard rusher at least four times.

The achievement comes in Johnsons’ third game as a pro and played a significant role in Detroit’s dominant 26-10 win over New England.

