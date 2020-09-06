Kerryon Johnson with great tweet after Lions sign Adrian Peterson

Barry Werner

The Detroit Lions saw Adrian Peterson run over and through them for many years as the great running back played for NFC North rival the Minnesota Vikings. Now, the team in Honolulu Blue hopes the 35-year-old will do the same for them.

The NFL’s fifth all-time leading rusher is signing with the Lions, according to reports Sunday.


One of the team’s younger running backs, Kerryon Johnson, was wowed by the move.


Peterson brings 14,216 rushing yards with him to a team that has struggled on the ground for many years. He is 1,053 yards behind former Detroit great and Hall of Famer Barry Sanders for fourth on the list.


The Lions have Johnson, Bo Scarbrough, and D’Andre Swift but no one comes close to Peterson his best day. The question is how many of those the former Oklahoma star has left.

Peterson was released by Washington a couple of days ago after two successful seasons there.