Kerryon Johnson with great tweet after Lions sign Adrian Peterson

The Detroit Lions saw Adrian Peterson run over and through them for many years as the great running back played for NFC North rival the Minnesota Vikings. Now, the team in Honolulu Blue hopes the 35-year-old will do the same for them.

The NFL’s fifth all-time leading rusher is signing with the Lions, according to reports Sunday.

Adrian Peterson is signing a one-year deal with the #Lions, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 6, 2020





One of the team’s younger running backs, Kerryon Johnson, was wowed by the move.

If i were to take a picture with him would that be fan boying too much?? https://t.co/gQqLqNl1Yf — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) September 6, 2020





Peterson brings 14,216 rushing yards with him to a team that has struggled on the ground for many years. He is 1,053 yards behind former Detroit great and Hall of Famer Barry Sanders for fourth on the list.

RB Adrian Peterson told me this morning he’s on his way to Detroit to sign with the #Lions. “They’re giving me an opportunity to play. I know coach (Darell) Bevell from my days in Minnesota. Ultimately I feel comfortable going there and helping them to get better.” #NFCNorth. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 6, 2020





The Lions have Johnson, Bo Scarbrough, and D’Andre Swift but no one comes close to Peterson his best day. The question is how many of those the former Oklahoma star has left.

Peterson was released by Washington a couple of days ago after two successful seasons there.