Kerry Kennedy Promoted To Oversee Business Affairs Across ABC & Walt Disney Television Unscripted

Kerry Kennedy is expanding her responsibilities across ABC and Disney’s new unscripted studio.

Kennedy has been promoted to EVP, Business Affairs, ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Unscripted. She was previously SVP and head of business affairs for the network as well as its cable operations including Freeform.

She will now lead BA for scripted, unscripted, daytime, syndicated series, late-night programming and specials for ABC Entertainment, as well as Walt Disney Television Alternative, the non-scripted studio set up under ABC reality chief Rob Mills.

Kennedy will be responsible for deal-making and negotiations for development and production of pilots, series and specials in all day parts and will oversee new deal strategies and structures for all ABC and WDTA properties.

She joined ABC in 2002 as program attorney and rose through the ranks within the department, being named vice president of Business Affairs, ABC Entertainment, in 2006. In 2009, she was promoted to managing vice president and then again to SVP in 2011. She was appointed head of Business Affairs in 2017.

During her tenure, Kennedy has been responsible for deals to help launch Jimmy Kimmel Live!, bring American Idol back to network television and packaging deals for The Disney Family Singalong.

It is the latest move in Disney Television’s BA team after Carlos W. Williams is expanded his responsibilities in February, being named EVP, Business Affairs and Operations for both Disney-owned 20th Television and Freeform.

“Kerry is a brilliant business mind whose inventive and innovative strategies, inherent insight, and strong relationships have been invaluable to our success,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “As we look toward the future, we are confident that her love of television and keen intuition will continue to drive ABC forward and serve us well as we secure, develop and produce the most compelling scripted and unscripted content.”

“It’s inspiring to be in the company of talented and accomplished executives steering the next phase of programming for ABC, and I’m honored to be part of the new alternative production unit that will serve as a driving force to grow our direct-to-consumer business,” added Kennedy. “I extend my thanks to Dana Walden and Craig Erwich for their support, and I am grateful to my remarkable team – I couldn’t do any of this without each of them.”

