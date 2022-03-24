Kerry Hyder returns to 49ers to add depth, talent to defensive line

Hyder returns to 49ers to add depth, talent to defensive line originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Veteran defensive end Kerry Hyder made some money after enjoying a breakout season with the 49ers in 2020.

He cashed in with a reported three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks a year ago in free agency.

But after one unfulfilling season, the Seahawks released him on March 18. He ended up earning $3.65 million for his one season in the Pacific Northwest.

Now, he is reportedly back with the 49ers.

Hyder agreed to a one-year contract Thursday worth $1.5 million, Field Yates of ESPN reported.

The 49ers continue to build their depth, and the addition of Hyder gives them a possibility of 10 legitimate NFL defensive linemen for their rotation.

Hyder started 14 games for the 49ers in 2020, as he took on a significant role after injuries to Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Solomon Thomas. He responded with a career-best 8.5 sacks.

Hyder could compete for a starting job at defensive end with Samson Ebukam. Hyder and Ebukam are part of a position group that includes Bosa, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Kevin Givens, Charles Omenihu, Maurice Hurst, Jordan Willis and newly signed free agent Hassan Ridgeway.

Dee Ford remains on the 49ers' roster, but his status is tenuous due to a chronic back problem that limited him to just seven games over the past two seasons.

The 49ers also have nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, and are likely to pick up another defensive lineman or two.

The 49ers lost starting nose tackle D.J. Jones, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Denver Broncos at the outset of free agency.

Defensive lineman Arden Key had a career-best 6.5 sacks last season, and he remains available on the free-agent market. Key has reportedly taken visits to meet with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hyder returns to provide the 49ers with another player who has thrived under the coaching of defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. Hyder broke into the NFL in 2015 with the Lions, and Kocurek was his position coach for the first three seasons of his career.

Hyder played 70 percent of the 49ers’ defensive snaps in 2020 to earn a free-agent contract with the Seahawks. But his playing time dropped to 45 percent last season.

Hyder bounces back to the 49ers after starting seven of the 15 games in which he appears with the Seahawks. He registered 33 tackles and just 1.5 sacks in Seattle.

