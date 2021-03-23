Kerry Hyder leaves 49ers for contract with rival Seahawks, agent says
Kerry Hyder is leaving the 49ers for a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, his agent confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Former 49ers’ DE Kerry Hyder is signing a three-year, $16.5 million deal with upside to $17.5 million with the Seattle Seahawks, per his rep @ErikBurkhardt.
