Kerry Hyder on joining the Seahawks: They wanted me in Seattle originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

This offseason, the Seattle Seahawks have been hard at work getting the team ready for this upcoming season by adding necessary pieces at positions that needed the attention.

One area of concern that Seattle had to address this offseason was the pass rush.

But thankfully, the Seahawks made a move to bring back Carlos Dunlap, defensive end Benson Mayowa, defensive ends Alton Robinson, L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green, as well as defensive tackle Poona Ford.

Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast

Another addition was San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr.

And it seems the Seahawks are more than happy to let Hyder know they are happy to have him on the team.

In a recent interview with Stacy Most and Michael Bumpus over at 710 ESPN Seattle’s Jake and Stacy, Hyder expressed that Seattle loves the way he plays on the defensive line.

So it was an easy decision for Hyder to make the move to Seattle.

They let me know that they enjoyed the way I played. They complimented the way I ran to the ball, the way I hustled, and pretty much my whole journey… the main thing is they wanted me there, so it made it an easy decision for me.

Kerry Hyder

Over his six years in the NFL, Hyder has 108 tackles (68 of them are solo), 25 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 43 quarterback hits, and three fumble recoveries.

So the production is there with Hyder, and Seattle is looking for him to bring the pressure alongside Dunlap, Ford, Mayowa, and Collier.

Hyder signed a two-year contract with $6.8 million, so it seems that he will be starting for Seattle once the season gets going.

Seattle will be looking for Hyder to bring the production as Dunlap did when he was added to the team in the second half of the season.

You can listen to Hyder’s full interview with Jake and Stacy here.