Kerry Carpenter's blast sends Detroit Tigers to fourth straight win, 4-3 over Guardians

It was 39 degrees at first pitch.

The Detroit Tigers postponed Monday's series opener with the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, oping for a straight doubleheader Tuesday. Regardless, the Tigers knew they would be playing in cold weather, but by pushing the game from Monday to Tuesday, they wouldn't have to play with snow in the forecast.

In Game 1, the Tigers won, 4-3, on Kerry Carpenter's walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. He hit a full-count fastball from right-handed reliever James Karinchak over the right-field wall for his third homer this season.

The victory extended the Tigers' winning streak to four games, with the past three all coming in walk-off fashion.

Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson stretches to catch the wide throw from third baseman Nick Maton to give Guardians first baseman Gabriel Arias a single during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Comerica Park.

The Tigers (6-9), who fiished 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, turned to Rule 5 draft pick Mason Englert, a right-handed pitcher, for the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Englert, 23, rarely threw his fastball (only five of 34 pitches) and put zeros on the scoreboard. He primarily used his secondary pitches: 12 sliders, 11 changeups and six curveballs.

Left-hander Matthew Boyd allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts, throwing 51 of 82 pitches for strikes. The 32-year-old has a 4.50 ERA with nine walks and 11 strikeouts through 14 innings this season

Alex Lange allowed one hit and struck out one in the top of the ninth to earn the victory.

Yeah, Boyd

For the first three innings, Boyd pitched efficiently, looked dominant and didn't give up a hit. He filled up the strike zone and racked up a couple strikeouts, only wavering when he walked Josh Bell on five pitches to start the second inning. Still, Boyd escaped that leadoff mistake by retiring the next three batters with ease.

Then came the fourth inning.

Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd throws during the first inning in the first game of the doubleheader on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Comerica Park.

With the Tigers ahead 1-0, Boyd allowed a single to Jose Ramirez with one out in the fourth inning. He advanced to second on a fielding error by left fielder Akil Baddoo. The mistake came back to haunt the Tigers, as Bell ripped a fastball down the middle for an RBI double to tie the game at 1-1.

The next batter, Oscar Gonzalez, turned on a middle-in slider, the first-pitch of the at-bat, and sent the ball 424 feet to left field. The two-run homer put the Guardians ahead, 3-1, in the fourth.

Boyd pitched a scoreless fifth inning, working around a walk and a single, before exiting his third start this season. He generated 14 swings and misses: eight fastballs, three sliders, one changeup and two sinkers.

His fastball averaged 89.6 mph.

Hunter gatherers

The Tigers scored first in the first inning against Guardians right-hander Hunter Gaddis, all thanks to a leadoff walk from Nick Maton. He advanced to third base on a line-drive single from Riley Greene.

And Maton scored on Javier Báez's sacrifice fly to left field.

Within three batters, the Tigers controlled a 1-0 advantage in a matchup with their American League Central rivals. Although Boyd squandered the one-run margin, the Tigers' offense bounced back with two runs in the fifth inning.

Tigers third baseman Nick Maton heads to third from first on a single by Riley Greene during the first inning in the first game of the doubleheader on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Comerica Park.

An opportunity emerged when Haase and Greene delivered singles to put runners on the corners with one out. Báez (single) and Carpenter (double) collected RBIs as the Tigers tied the game, 3-3.

The Tigers had Gaddis on the ropes, with two runners in scoring position, but they stranded Báez and Carpenter when Akil Baddoo popped out and Spencer Torkelson lined out.

Gaddis allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk with one strikeout across five innings.

Haase posted a four-hit performance, while Greene — a left-handed hitter — collected three hits: all three were pulled into right field, with two ground balls through the infield.

Carpenter finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

