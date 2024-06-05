Kerry appointed as GB Hockey performance director

Danny Kerry has previously coached both England and Great Britain's men's and women's teams [Getty Images]

Danny Kerry has been appointed as performance director for England and Great Britain Hockey.

Kerry led Team GB's women to Olympic gold at Rio 2016, having helped them secure bronze on home soil at London 2012 in two stints as head coach.

He also served as performance director from 2012 to 2016, before coaching England and Great Britain's men's team between September 2018 and January 2022.

The 53-year-old was recently coach of Canada's women's side.

"I am really proud and looking forward to be able to join the performance team at England and GB Hockey again," said Kerry.

"The sport has seen amazing growth over the last 16 years, and I look forward to working with the many people and bodies that underpin our international teams, athletes and our great sport."