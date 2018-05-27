Kerr: Warriors Expecting to be Without Andre Iguodala in Game 7

The Warriors are not expecting Andre Iguodala to play in Game 7 against the Rockets, head coach Steve Kerr said.

Kerr addressed the injured forward's status during Game 6's post-game press conference.

"We're operating under the assumption that he will not play," Kerr said.

If Iguodala is out for Game 7, it will be the fourth consecutive game he misses in the Western Conference finals.

Iguodala sustained a left lateral leg contusion during Game 3 after colliding with Rockets guard James Harden in the fourth quarter.

In three games against Houston, Iguodala averaged 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Warriors stretched the series to Game 7 after beating the Rockets 115-86 on Saturday night.

Game 7 will be played Monday, May 28, in Houston.