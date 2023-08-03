What Kerr told CP3 in first meeting since Warriors trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Warriors coach Steve Kerr had an important message for Chris Paul when the two met for the first time after the blockbuster trade on June 22.

Kerr joined ESPN's "NBA Today" Wednesday, where he was asked about his first interaction with Paul and shared what he told the veteran point guard when the two met during Summer League in Las Vegas.

"I watched Steph [Curry] and Chris work out together," Kerr said. "We've talked about our team. One of the things I told Chris was, we have to be more controlled this year. Last year, we were number 29 in the league in turnovers, in other words, second worst in the league, but we had the fastest pace in the league. That's not a great combination. And one of the things I love about Chris is that he controls games. And, so I told him we need his ability to control the game at key times for us and he knows he's going to adapt to some of the stuff we do. Especially when he's playing with Steph, throwing the ball ahead, playing with a little more pace."

Kerr not only envisions Paul as a stabilizing force in a fast-paced Warriors offense but believes the 38-year-old can be another facilitator alongside Draymond Green for Curry and Klay Thompson.

"So I kind of like the idea of finding a better balance this year and being more under control, but still being, you know, really lethal offensively," Kerr added. "And then of course, you know what Chris does in pick and roll and his midrange game, he always gives you a chance in every possession to get a good shot. And he's, you know, one of the great point guards of all time. So we're lucky to have him."

It remains unclear what role Paul will have with the Warriors, although many expect him to come off the bench and lead the second unit.

Whatever Kerr and his coaching staff decide, the Warriors are sure to benefit from Paul's game regardless.

