Kerr states Warriors ‘desperately' want Klay back next season

Klay Thompson's future in the Bay remains increasingly unknown with NBA free agency looming, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr made his stance on the sharpshooter perfectly clear.

While Kerr acknowledged the business side of things, he didn't mince his words while expressing how badly he would like Thompson to return to Golden State next season and beyond.

"This is the way it works in the NBA and any professional sport," Kerr said Tuesday during an appearance on "The Jim Rome Show." "There's just going to be difficult moments. Uncomfortable moments where money is involved. Contracts. Respect. However you want to put it.

"What I do know is Klay has been such an integral part of everything around here. Obviously a multi-time champion, but even more than that, someone who has such a great connection with the Bay Area, with the franchise, with his teammates. So we want Klay back desperately. I want him back desperately. And we will have our conversations and he's got to make whatever decision he makes, but we really want him back. He's Klay Thompson."

Thompson has played under Kerr for 10 seasons and, alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green, built a historic dynasty that has won four NBA championships together.

Last season with the Warriors, Thompson averaged 17.9 points on 43.2 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range, with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.7 minutes through 77 games.

Thompson previously has stated he would love to retire with the only team he's ever played for, but recent reports indicate he could be seeking a fresh start elsewhere as frictions rise. The 34-year-old played out the $190 million contract he signed with the organization in 2019, and both parties have yet to agree on a new deal.

The five-time NBA All-Star likely will hit the open market when free agency begins Sunday, and a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole that Thompson is seeking a contract offer of at least three years.

The clock is ticking on a very important decision for Thompson and the Warriors, but it's clear as day where Kerr stands.

