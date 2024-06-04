Kerr signs new two-year contract at Wigan

Wigan Athletic defender Jason Kerr has played six times for Scotland Under-21 [Getty Images]

Wigan Athletic defender Jason Kerr has signed a new two-year contract at the Brick Community Stadium.

The 27-year-old joined from St Johnstone in August 2021 and helped Wigan to the League One title in his first season with the club.

However, injuries kept Kerr out of action for over a year before he returned to play 15 games last season.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to extend my stay with Wigan Athletic," he said.

"I’ve really enjoyed my football under the gaffer [Sean Maloney] in the last couple of months, and I’m very excited about what the future holds."

He added: “The club really stuck by me throughout a tough period in my career, and now I want to show my gratitude and give back to everyone who has supported me.

“We’ve got a young group, and hopefully I can continue to support the lads both on and off the field. We’ve got a squad full of talented players, and we’re all determined to have another successful season of progression.”

The Latics finished 12th in League One last season.