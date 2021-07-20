Kerr says Klay Thompson “starting to really get movement on the court”

Klay Thompson is expected back on the court sometime early next season, although there is no timeline and zero chance the Warriors will rush him back from his ruptured Achilles.

The latest update on Thompson’s return came from Steve Kerr (via Anthony Slater at The Athletic), and it’s good news for Warriors fans and just fans of good basketball.

“Not full contact yet. But starting to really get movement on the court. He’s still aways away from actually playing basketball in a 5-on-5 setting. But there’s a big step with the Achilles when you can actually start running again. It’s a huge psychological boost. The rest of the body gets going, you start feeling the soreness and aches and pains that actually feel good when you’ve been out for a while. He’s at that point.”

We last saw Klay Thompson on an NBA court in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, and the Warriors have missed the playoffs the two seasons he’s been out (the first one Stephen Curry missed most of as well).

While out he has been using social media to show his workout progress toward a return, promote Space Jam, and do his Jackie Moon impression.

It will be so good to have Thompson back on the court again next season.

