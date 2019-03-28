Kerr raves about Durant after super efficient performance

Steve Kerr lauded Kevin Durant once more after the Golden State Warriors' come-from-behind win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

What Durant wanted was for the Warriors not to lose and he did more than enough to facilitate the team's 118-103 victory.

After going down 37-31 following the first quarter, the Warriors outscored the Grizzlies 35-23 in the second and 52-43 in the second half.

Durant scored 28 points on 12 of 13 shooting and did not miss a shot until the fourth quarter. He was a perfect six of six in the first half.

"The game's easy for Kevin, it just is," Kerr told reporters, via NBCS Authentic.

"I don't think there's ever been anybody as skilled at his size in the history of the league."

Durant has made at least 70 per cent of his shots in seven games this year, 60 per cent in 18 and 50 per cent in 43. He is making 51.2 per cent of his attempts this season.

He has prided himself on being efficient for a long time and he spoke about that with reporters as well remembering where it all began in his NBA career.

"My second year in the league… I started charting my shots, makes and misses throughout the game," he said, via The Athletic. "That kind of reminded me to take good shots and it keeps me locked in on the floor in the game."

Since the 2008-09 season, Durant has shot worse than 47.6 per cent just once. He has shot no lower than 50.3 per cent since 2012-13, so his success on Wednesday came as absolutely no surprise to Kerr.

"He just does whatever he wants," Kerr said.