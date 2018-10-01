Steve Kerr pinpoints biggest question facing Jacob Evans in 'unforgiving' NBA

There's been one main talking point surrounding the rookie since he was drafted with the 28th overall pick.

The Warriors' first training camp practice was last Tuesday. After Friday's session, Steve Kerr was asked about rookie wing Jacob Evans.

"He's looked good. He's solid. He's strong defensively," the coach explained to Tim Kawakami on The TK Show Podcast. "He's never gonna jump off the page, but he's gonna do really smart things -- he's gonna make the right play, he's not gonna turn the ball over, he's gonna fit in with whoever he's playing with.

"The biggest question for Jacob will be can he make the shot consistently."

That has been the main talking point surrounding Evans since the Warriors selected him with the 28th overall pick in this year's NBA draft.

Evans went 2-for-18 from 3-point territory during Summer League, and at Media Day last week, we learned that he made some tweaks to his shooting mechanics. In the Warriors' preseason opener Saturday, Evans shot 2-for-6 overall and 0-for-3 from deep.

Pretty smooth pull-up jumper in transition by Jacob Evans. Looked confident pic.twitter.com/9bXZjV89cU — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) September 30, 2018

Kerr doesn't want to see a tentative Evans.

"If you don't shoot it, this league will expose you quickly," Kerr said. "You got guys like Draymond who are gonna play 15 feet of you, talk smack, 'You're scared! You're scared!'

"This league is unforgiving. I'd much rather see a guy just pretend that he's confident and let that thing fly, just go. And keep shooting and keep shooting until they start going in.

"If you stop shooting, you're in some trouble."

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller

Story Continues



