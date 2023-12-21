Kerr offers intriguing counter to Shaq's Curry proposition originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Where Steph Curry falls on the list of all-time NBA greats is a debate that doesn't seem to be ending any time soon.

However, after the Warriors superstar helped seal a 132-126 overtime win vs. the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at Chase Center with one of his signature flurries, the debate was fed new life after Shaquille O'Neal proposed after the game on "Inside the NBA" a question that got Curry supporters and detractors alike buzzing.

Shaq: "I'm wondering is it time to putting [Steph Curry] as the best player of all-time."



Kenny Smith: "You put him over you?"



Shaq: "Yes...I'm asking the fans, is it time to start putting him in the conversation as one of the best players ever."



🤔pic.twitter.com/kKnkNwloPC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

"I'm wondering ... I'm not saying, I'm just wondering, because he's been consistently the best shooter his whole career. I'm wondering, is it time to start putting him as the best player of all time?" O'Neal asked.

Shaq immediately was met with pushback and was asked by fellow analyst Kenny Smith if he would put Curry ahead of himself on the list of all-time greats.

"Yes. Way better. Yes, of course," Shaq said. "That's why he's my favorite player. I played 20 years, watched 20 years before that. I've never seen a guy like him. He's doing it consistently and he has championships. I'm not putting him anywhere, I'm saying for all the chitter-chatter, is it time to just put him in the conversation? I'm asking the fans, is it time to start putting him in the conversation as one of the best players ever?"

Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs" on Wednesday, where he was asked about Shaq's comments and offered an intriguing counterargument.

"Love that. I think the argument, that maybe isn't even an argument, is he the most skilled player of all time?" Kerr asked. "There's all kinds of different ways of looking at who's the best and all that, who's the most talented. You can factor in size and length and athleticism, scoring inside, scoring (outside), whatever.

"I just look at Steph as the most skilled basketball player I've ever seen. There's never been anybody in terms of their shooting and ball-handling ability and ability to shoot from the distances that he shoots from and the finishing in the lanes, the rhythm, the fluidity. I've never seen anybody as skilled with the ball as Steph Curry."

Whether he's the 'greatest' or the 'most skilled' or the 'most influential' player of all time, Curry's illustrious NBA career can be defined in many ways.

However you want to define it though, there's no denying Curry deserves his rightful place in The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

