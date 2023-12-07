Kerr envisions Warriors' lineup changing on game-to-game basis originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steve Kerr is becoming more and more open to the idea of making changes to the Warriors' starting lineup.

With how inconsistent Golden State's starting five has been this season and with how productive certain players have been off the bench, the Warriors are learning their go-to lineup of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney might not always be the best group on every given night.

In speaking to reporters after the Warriors' 110-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Kerr was asked about deploying certain types of lineups that might match up better with certain opponents and admitted the team needs to be more flexible while still maintaining some consistency.

Steve Kerr feels he might have to change the "starting lineup around game-to-game" depending on the matchup 🔽 pic.twitter.com/hnVNCRCoXZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 7, 2023

"I think that's a great point and we talk about it every day," Kerr said. "I've really been patient and hoping to get our first unit from the last couple years into a good groove. It's just easier to play and to coach when everybody knows exactly where they fit in. And roleplayers, it's easier to play a role when there's kind of a set rotation and the stars are playing well. So the puzzle kind of fits.

"Honestly the puzzle hasn't fit this year and we've had a lot of guys play well but we might have to think about moving the starting lineup around game to game depending on who we're facing. I'd still prefer to get something solid but we haven't really established anything this year and we're a quarter of the way through, so there's definitely a lot of thought that's going to have to go into this."

The Warriors got off to a slow start against a young and athletic Blazers team on Wednesday and appeared headed toward another very disappointing loss before youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody sparked a second-half comeback that ignited Golden State in the fourth quarter.

It's that kind of youth and athleticism that Kerr and the Warriors will have to consider deploying in larger roles on any given night.

The Warriors will face off against another young and explosive team in the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-7) on Friday at Paycom Center. It remains to be seen what adjustments will be made, if any, for that matchup, but Kerr certainly will consider making changes.

