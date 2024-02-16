Kerr earns 500th career win with Warriors' victory over Jazz originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors' nail-biting 140-137 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday at Delta Center marked a massive milestone for head coach Steve Kerr.

The victory is Kerr's 500th career regular-season win as an NBA coach, becoming the fifth-fastest person to accomplish the feat in league history.

Kerr received a congratulatory message from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich -- whose 1,377 wins ranks first in NBA history -- welcoming the longtime Warriors coach into the prestigious 500-win club.

"I know what's important to you, and that's the family and the family on the court."



Coach Pop congratulates Steve Kerr on reaching 500 regular-season wins. pic.twitter.com/QcFLW8Ct8Q — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 16, 2024

Kerr reached his 500th win in just 764 games, boasting an incredible .654 regular-season winning percentage in the during his 10 seasons as the Warriors' coach.

Thursday's win improved Golden State to 27-26 during the 2023-24 NBA season, but more importantly, gave the Warriors a 2.5 game cushion over the Jazz for the Western Conference's No. 10 seed -- the final spot in the Play-In Tournament.

The prestigious milestone adds to a long list of achievements during Kerr's decorated run in Golden State, where he has amassed four NBA titles, six Finals appearances and a remarkable 99-41 record in the postseason.

With the NBA All-Star break this weekend, Kerr must wait until next Thursday when the Warriors host the Lakers at Chase Center to pursue his 501st win.

