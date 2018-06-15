Kerr discusses his favorite story-within-the-season: 'That's true satisfaction for a coach'

The Warriors' third title in four years was the hardest of them all.

There were tumultuous moments and the scrutiny was immense.

But there were also plenty of joy and some great stories along the way.

On Thursday, Steve Kerr revealed his favorite "non-we-won-the-title-again" storyline.

"Maybe Quinn Cook," Kerr told Damon Bruce on 95.7 The Game. "He did have plenty to do with the destination. But I love the stories within the season. There's a lot of them. Nick Young was a great story -- just seeing how he responded to the first time in his career to being on a great team ... I could see at the parade it was all worth it for him.

"But Quinn's story is just awesome to me -- to see a guy in the G League, who bounced around the league a little bit for a year or two and then him come in and replace Steph Curry ... then come in in the New Orleans series and help us win games.

"And to see him crying at the end of it all -- that's true satisfaction for a coach. When you see somebody like that succeed, it's like, 'OK. All is right in the universe.'"

Over a 12-game stretch from March 16 to April 7, Cook averaged 18.2 points and 5.3 assists, while shooting over 54 percent from the field and over 52 percent from deep.

He earned himself a spot on the playoff roster and a contract worth just over $1.5 million next season.

