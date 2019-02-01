Kerr: Careless Warriors got what they deserved against 76ers

Steve Kerr had no complaints after the Golden State Warriors saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Warriors had not tasted defeat since a 135-134 loss to the Houston Rockets on January 3 prior to Thursday's clash at the Oracle Arena, but they were outclassed in the second half.

A seven-point advantage at half-time was duly squandered in the third quarter as the 76ers racked up 42 points to take control of the game.

Even the best efforts of Stephen Curry could not revive the Warriors as they slumped to a 15th loss of the season.

"We didn't [look after the ball] very well, we weren't there mentally or competitively and got what we deserved," Kerr told a media conference.

"I thought they totally outplayed us in the second half. We should have had a much bigger lead at half-time, but we got really careless and they took it to us in the second half.

"We weren't ready, we didn't respond with competitive desire and intelligence and execution, so we got what we deserved."

The Warriors took to the court without Klay Thompson due to illness and Curry admitted the absence of the guard unsettled the defending champions.

"It's the first game Klay has missed and I don't think we were as prepared as a team for the different looks that we were going to get tonight," he said.

"When you're missing a guy that can create space – whether he's getting shot or not – you just have to be able to slow the game down a little bit and get the right calls, get the ball in the right hands and get the right spacing.

"We tried to play as we normally do, [but] you've got to make a little bit of subtle adjustments without him out there. [And] that's a collective effort from everybody in terms of seeing the game a little bit differently. And we didn't make those adjustments."