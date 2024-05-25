Kerr breaks Cram's 39-year-old British mile record

Kerr and Hodgkinson are showing good form before the Olympics in Paris this summer [Getty Images]

Great Britain's Josh Kerr broke Steve Cram's 39-year-old British mile record as he beat Jakob Ingebrigtsen at the Diamond League meet in Oregon.

The two rivals were racing against each other for the first time since Kerr shocked the Olympic champion by winning the 1500m at the World Championships last year.

The Scot led going into the final lap of the mile and held off Ingebrigtsen as he powered to victory with a time of three minutes 45.34 seconds, with fellow Britons Neil Gourley and Jake Wightman fourth and fifth respectively.

Cram, who set his record in 1985 and was commentating for BBC Sport at the event in Eugene, said: "Josh Kerr is getting better and better and better, that was phenomenal, and you know this is a man full of confidence heading to the Olympic Games."

Britain's Keely Hodgkinson also looked in commanding form in the women's 800m.

She kept her composure as Mary Moraa started quickly before the 22-year-old reeled in the Kenyan and surged to victory on the final straight, winning in 1:55.78.

Moraa was second in 1:56.71, while Briton Jemma Reekie claimed third in 1:57.45.

In the women's 100m, American Sha'Carri Richardson won in 10.83 seconds, with British pair Dina Asher-Smith (10.98) and Daryll Neita (11.00) in third and fourth respectively.

Great Britain's Laura Muir was fourth in the women's 1500m in 3:56.35, which was won by Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia in 3:53.75.

Chebet sets new world record

There was a world record in the women's 10,000m as Kenya's Beatrice Chebet won in 28:54.14.

Her time was seven seconds faster than Letesenbet Gidey’s previous record of 29:01.03 set in 2021.

"The last lap just motivated me, especially when Gudaf [Tsegay] dropped. Then I realised, 'Oh, I am the best, so I can go,'" said Chebet.

American Christian Coleman won the men's 100m in 9.95, with Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya in second on 9.98 and Brandon Hicklin third in 10.08.