Kerr & 'euphoric' Warriors ignored ref's warning amid Christmas cheer

The Golden State Warriors have not had much to cheer about this season but the Christmas Day victory over the Houston Rockets prompted wild celebrations as head coach Steve Kerr savoured the team's "best game".

With All-Stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson sidelined through injury and Kevin Durant now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, the Warriors have looked a shadow of the franchise that reached last season's NBA Finals.

Dealing with an unprecedented amount of injuries, the Warriors (8-24) languish at the foot of the Western Conference standings but Golden State are riding a three-game winning streak.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Warriors, with Curry and Thompson watching courtside, upstaged the high-flying Rockets 116-104 in euphoric scenes on Wednesday.

Providing an insight into the emotions of the Warriors' win and the excitement it generated, Kerr told reporters on Thursday: "We got to a different level yesterday.

"In terms of our execution on both ends. It was the best game we've played, and it was great that Steph and Klay were on the sidelines cheering them on and so active.

"At one point the ref told me -- he wanted me to tell our guys not to run on the floor. And I said, 'That's not happening. We've had a lousy season. We're going to run on the floor.' I said, 'If you've got to call a T, you've got to call a T.' And he said, 'All right, fair enough.' So it was a good night."

Kerr added: "It was euphoric in the locker room. You have to put it into context of what kind of season we've had; the frustration and the injuries and the losses piling up. Yesterday was the most fun day of the year for us because our guys know they have gotten a lot better, but for that work to pay off and to win a national TV game on Christmas Day against a great team, that's a really good accomplishment.

Story continues

"That game was much bigger for us than it was for Houston. They're going to play in a lot of big games this year. For us that was as big as it's been and maybe as big as it will be all year, just in terms of the magnitude of the game.

"So in that context, our guys were really, really happy and they deserve to be happy and our fans were great. I'm happy for them, they've been supporting us all along, and so it was just a great day all around."