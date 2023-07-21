Kerr admits he ‘failed' to connect Warriors last season

For most of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Warriors were anything but cohesive as a team.

From a preseason altercation between teammates that rocked the organization's core to a slew of untimely injuries and an ugly 11-30 road record, Golden State was disjointed from the very start and Warriors coach Steve Kerr is shouldering the blame.

In a recent conversation with The Mercury News' Shayna Rubin, Kerr discussed one personal coaching goal he has for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

“I will say that I feel like I failed last year in connecting the group,” Kerr said. “I have taken a lot of time this summer to think about last year, things I could have and should have done differently. I really believe that sometimes losing sort of forces you to reassess and reevaluate and I’m excited about coming back next year with a renewed focus and energy and spirit from the entire group. And that starts with me and I can’t wait.”

The Warriors' turbulent season was the result of a number of things, including Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in a preseason practice, which the veteran forward admitted played a role in the team's early-season struggles.

Golden State since has traded Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange for veteran guard Chris Paul, a Warriors villain for years with a rocky relationship with Green, who has not been shy about voicing his opinion of the 38-year-old.

If the Warriors are to improve their team chemistry this season, it appears that Kerr still might have his work cut out for him.

