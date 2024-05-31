Kernels top Captains, 4-2, with walk-off home run

May 30—Cedar Rapids' Rayne Doncon hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to give the Kernels a 4-2 victory over the visiting Captains on May 30.

Cedar Rapids scored three runs over the final two innings to erase a one-run deficit and win their first game of the series.

Johnny Tincher hit a sacrifice fly and Nate Furman had an RBI single to account for the Captains' scoring. Lake County finished with eight hits and was 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The Captains (28-20) holds a two-game lead over Great Lakes in the first-half standings.

The series continues May 31 at Cedar Rapids.