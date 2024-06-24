Kernels to host volleyball camp July 15-16

Jun. 24—MITCHELL — Mitchell High School will host a volleyball camp on Monday, July 15, and Tuesday, July 16, at the MHS Gym.

The camp is split into two sessions. The first is for participants entering grades 7-12 and will run from 9 a.m. to noon. The second session is for grades 1-6 and will go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sign up costs are $70 for grades 7-12 and $45 for grades 1-6. To register for the camp, reach out to head coach Deb Thill at

deb.thill@k12.sd.us

, or visit kernelcamps.com.